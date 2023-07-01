Fireworks safety

Fireworks are a July 4th staple, and experts with the Texas A&M AgriLife Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit, DAR, are reminding Texans to practice firework safety to help them stay safe.

 Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife

Every year, Americans gather with friends and family to celebrate Independence Day. As the holiday approaches, experts with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, Unit are encouraging Texans to take precautions with firework safety.