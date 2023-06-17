A location has been selected for a new transformational community in Temple that will serve up to 170 people after the initial phase opens.
The Village, known as Arbor of Hope East, will be located on city-owned property at 4056 Little Flock Road, east of Loop 363 and the Temple landfill near an indoor soccer complex and a farm. Construction could start by early 2024.
“This property is about 30 acres and is very scenic,” said Nancy Glover, Temple’s director of housing and community development and one of the organizers behind a countywide homelessness initiative to help get people off the streets. “There were a couple of other options — one was on Hope for the Hungry property in Belton, the other was to go to the open market and see what was available.”
The future community will be served by a nearby The Hop bus stop, plus a new micro-transit system Temple will implement next year.
A second Arbor of Home community will be built in Killeen, but a firm location has not been set, Glover said.
“KPA Engineers are working on a design draft that will be presented in a few weeks,” she said. “That will give us a probable cost to take into the budget. KPA is donating their time for this project.”
Nonprofit organization
Glover said the next step is to establish an independent nonprofit, also called Arbor of Hope. The non-profit will be administered by a board of directors, which will include representatives from Bell County, the cities of Temple and Killeen, the Central Texas Council of Governments and other entities.
“The goal is to have the nonprofit operational by the end of the year so an executive director can be hired in the fall,” Glover said. “The executive director will hire a finance and development director, who will immediately begin raising money for the project, and a director of social work to develop treatment plans for clients suffering from mental health and/or addiction issues.”
“If everything goes well, we will have funding to start initial construction in the first quarter of 2024,” she said. “There will need to be some utility work done at the site before actual construction can begin.”
“Cities and partner agencies are already working on initiatives so they will be ready to go when construction is complete,” Glover said. “Cities are starting a scholarship program for people needing help with substance disorders. We already have five people in our program — they are being treated at CenTex Alcohol Recovery Center — and we will be helping these people attain housing.”
Eastside facility
Glover said the first phase of Arbor of Hope East will include an intake building, which is a place for people to be processed and checked for weapons and contraband when they enter the premises.
There will be separate dorm-style shelters — one for men, one for women — and each will hold 50 clients.
“There will be substance abuse housing that will consist of 10 beds for men and 10 for women,” Glover said. “And, we will have space for 50 temporary homes.”
These homes will be transitional housing that bridges the gap between a tent shelter and a permanent home. They are often referred to as pallet homes because some are constructed using wooden shipping pallets.
“Our pallet homes will include a bed and a place to store clothes, and they will have air conditioning and heat. Those assigned to these homes will be able to keep their pet with them. Those staying in the dorm-style housing can bring their pets, but the animals will stay at an on-site pet shelter.”
In addition to housing, the community will include meal services, laundry facilities, showers and restrooms, office space, a community center and a computer lab where clients can work on paperwork and look for jobs.
“We are moving forward with this project and there really is a sense of urgency,” Glover said. “People are suffering, and they need us to help get them off the streets.”
According to the National Center on Homelessness and Poverty, nearly 554,000 people in the U.S. are homeless on any given night. More than 300 of those live in Bell County, according to the 2023 Point-in-Time Count conducted earlier this year.