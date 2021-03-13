Students from the Temple and Belton school districts were awarded medals at the 2021 Heart of Texas Regional History Fair.
The event, held virtually Feb. 15-19, included several student competition categories, including individual paper and individual and group exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites.
Students who placed first or second will advance to the virtual Texas History Day competition scheduled April 24 in Austin. Local winners are:
- Isabelle Ryals, South Belton Middle School, first place, junior individual exhibit.
- Jonathon Crow and David Apte, North Belton Middle School, second place, junior group website.
- Soteria Shin and Rachel Kim, Lake Belton Middle School, third place, junior group website.
- Katherine Brown and Emily Jeong, Travis Science Academy, honorable mention, junior group website.
- Valerie Velasquez, Travis Science Academy, honorable mention, junior individual website.
- Jackson Rahm, Ryan Carpio-Brown and Samuel Foreman, Belton High School, first place, senior group documentary.
- Alyssa Waters and La’Mayia Riggins, Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, first place, senior group exhibit.
- Marshall Blazier and Cooper Flory, Belton New Tech, second place, senior group exhibit.
- Corinne Finley, Belton New Tech, first place, senior individual exhibit.
- Jackson Marschall, Belton New Tech, second place, senior individual exhibit.
- Madalyn Mckanna, Belton New Tech, third place, senior individual exhibit.
- Kole Peterson, Belton New Tech, honorable mention, senior paper.
- Samuel Fothergirll, Drew Leinart, Duncan Lancaster and Colter Boethel, Belton New Tech, second place, senior group performance.
- Abigail Mahn, Annie Hammer, Joshua Levant and Alexandra Finn, Belton New Tech, third place, senior group performance.
- Axel Hernandez, Belton New Tech, first place, senior individual performance.
- Celeste Jones and Caitlyn Stearns, Belton New Tech, first place, senior group website.
- Jackson Belobrajdic and Kara Shin, Belton High School, second place, senior group website.
- Allison Vekasy, Jocileen Carrell, Mylie Hammonds, Alissa Stauffer and Madisen Hinkson, Belton New Tech, third place, senior group website.
- Alicia Miranda, Belton New Tech, first place, senior individual website.
- Kylah Bergan, Belton New Tech, second place, senior individual website.
- Leonardo Rodriguez, South Belton Middle School, special award, Baylor Law School.
- Jackson Rahm, Ryan Carpio-Brown and Samuel Foreman, Belton High School, special award, Bell County Museum.
- Jackson Marschall, Belton New Tech, special award, Museum Association of Waco.
- Alyssa Waters and La’Mayia Riggins, Belton New Tech, special award, Texas German Society-Heart of Texas Chapter.
- Madalyn Mckanna, Belton New Tech, special award, Waco Hispanic Museum.
- Timothy Potts, Belton New Tech, special award, James M. SoRelle Department of History Sweepstakes Award.