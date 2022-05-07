Bell County voters cast their ballots in many contested local school board and city races Saturday. Here are unofficial voting results according to the Bell County election website:
Temple Bioscience District
The Temple Health & Bioscience District will not see any changes on its board of directors with incumbents Thomas Baird, Gregg Strasburger and John Kiella winning their seats, according to preliminary results.
Baird received 29.52% of the vote, Strasburger received 24.86% and Kiella got 23.29%. Challenger Suzette Henry got 22.33%.
Temple College
The Temple College board of trustees will see a change with incumbents J. Harry Adams and Andrejs Avots-Avotins winning alongside challenger Mark H. Durham, according to preliminary results.
Durham, who received 24.47% of the vote, beat out trustee chair Bob Browder, who only received 23.36%.
Adams received 27.6% of the vote while Avots-Avotins received 24.57%.
Constitutional amendments
Two Texas constitutional amendments received overwhelming support locally, with Proposition 1 receiving 84.63% and Proposition 2 getting 83.49%.
The two amendments still require statewide support.
Proposition 1 would limit the total ad valorem taxes imposed by school districts on the elderly and disabled.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Salado
Michael Coggin easily won reelection as mayor with 89% of the vote against a write-in candidate, preliminary results show. Paul S. Cox and Jason Howard both won reelection to the board of aldermen, preliminary results show.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD will see incumbent Amy McLane return to its board of trustees alongside two new faces, Jim Reed and Chris Diem, preliminary results show.
McLane and Reed got the most votes for two at-large trustee seats, with McLane receiving 35.88% of the vote and Reed receiving 25.77%. Other challengers in that race included Sam Dowdy Jr. with 14.48%, Rick Marruffo with 8.82% and Marlon Reed with 15.05%.
Diem won an unexpired term on the board with 65.18% of the vote, compared to his competitor Christi Carlson who received 34.82%.
Salado Public Library District
The Salado Public Library District will see one new and one old face on its board of trustees with incumbent Nancy Mackey and challenger Susan Starnes winning the two open seats, preliminary results show.
Mackey, the district’s treasurer, received the most votes with 37.66%, followed by Starnes with 35.08%. Another challenger, Theresa Howard, received 27.26% in the at-large race.
Troy ISD
Troy ISD residents will not see any changes on its board of trustees with incumbents Jon Michael Gersbach and Bill Negron holding on to their seats.
Gersbach received the most votes with 33.19% of the vote followed by Negron with 25.99%. Challengers in the at-large race included Linda Murrow Pittman with 15.82%, Jeffery Ware with 12.57% and Melissa Mensch with 12.43%.
Rogers
The Rogers City Council will see no changes this year with incumbents Ernest Stroud, Jeff Watson and Doyle R. Harris receiving the most votes in the at-large election, according to preliminary results.
Watson received the most votes with 18.04%, followed by Harris with 14.9% and Stroud with 14.51%. Challenger in the race included Thomas Williams who received 14.12%, Courtney Watson with 12.16%, Sharon Watkins with 11.37%, David Lee with 7.45%, and Della Lashbrook with 7.45%.
The city also had two propositions, with Proposition A reauthorizing the local sales tax and Proposition B issuing $2 million of bonds for street and drainage work.
Proposition A passed with 64.52% and Proposition B passed with 35.48%.
Little River-Academy
Little River-Academy’s City Council incumbents Russell Todd Nelson and Paul Campbell Williams have won reelection with one race still to be decided, preliminary results show.
Incumbent Jack Bennett tied Saturday with challenger Brandon Adkinson, both receiving 85 votes, or 19.1%.
Nelson received 28.99% of the vote while Williams received 31.46%. A write-in candidate for the race received 1.35%.
Academy ISD
Academy ISD will see some change in leadership this year with one of three seats on its board of trustees switching hands.
The at-large race saw incumbents Adam Fossett and Jason Lambert retaining their seats while challenger Amy Adcock took the seat belonging to trustee Jason Martinez. Adcock received 23.81% of the vote while Martinez received 18.86%.
Fossett and Lambert received the most votes, with 26.38% and 21.87% respectively.
Another challenger, Joseph Lewis, only received 9.09% of the vote.
Bartlett ISD bond
Bartlett ISD’s bond failed once again this year in Bell County, though the district also is in Williamson and Milam counties.
The $20 million bond was previously put up for a vote in November, where it similarly failed to get enough support. This year the bond received 30 votes in favor and 31 votes against, according to preliminary results.