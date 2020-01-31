Temple has solved all but one of its murders committed since Jan. 1, 2019, according to the Temple Police Department.
No one has been named as a suspect or been arrested in the March 2019 death of Keila Ruby Flores in Temple, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Flores, 33, was a passenger in a car and was struck by a large rock thrown from a railroad overpass on Interstate 35. She died March 10 from the extensive injuries she received when the rock crashed through the vehicle’s windshield.
Her three children and boyfriend were in the vehicle but were not hurt.
Whoever was involved with that fatal incident and several other rock-throwing incidents still remains unknown. Sometimes other objects were reportedly thrown from other I-35 and I-14 bridges and vehicles, but no one else had major injuries or died as a result of the rock-throwing.