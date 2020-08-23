After more than 100 years of existence with the wrong name, an unincorporated community in Bell County is now making a change thanks to social media.
Summers Mill — an unincorporated community south of Temple — mistakenly was registered for more as a century as Sommers Mill before the error was caught. The Temple City Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday supporting the name change since it is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Matt Irving, director and chief operations officer of Summers Mill Retreat and Conference Center, said he looked into changing the name after the error appeared on visitors’ social media postings.
“Our guests would post stories on their Snapchats, and Snapchat uses names from their maps that is spelled incorrectly,” Irving said. “As far as we know, the area has never been known as Sommers (Mill) because it was named after D.C. Summers.”
Irving said the mill, which is on the conference center’s land at 7441 FM 1123, was originally built in the 1800s by John Myers but later bought by D.C. Summers in 1879.
The community, at the time, was mainly focused on farming and had about 50 residents living there. Irving said the community had three churches, a school and a post office in addition to the mill.
Irving said Summers was the one who modernized the milling process, with the gristmill making flour and being used for sawing.
“It was a pretty cutting-edge mill at the time,” Irving said. “There was never an external wheel, it was a metal undershot turbine that they imported from France. They brought all the metal equipment from France to Galveston, and from Galveston to Belton by ox cart.”
Summers Mill is now a conference center and Christian retreat after it was bought in 1987 by Paul and Jane Meyer.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the Board of Geographic Names, which is responsible for standardizing names for use by the federal government, contacted the city for its opinion on the change.
“(D.C.) Summers was listed in the 1880 census as manager of the (site), and in 1881, he was appointed postmaster,” Myers said. “There is also a Texas Historical Marker that was dedicated on the site which has the name as Summers Mill with a ‘u’. So there is a lot of evidence locally that the intended name was supposed to be Summers Mill.”
Council members said they had had never known that there was a discrepancy with the name as Temple Mayor Tim Davis lived near the community at one time. The Council chose to support the name change rather than other options which included opposing it or showing no interest.
“I am happy for the support we are receiving from the city,” Irving said. “We have also received some support from the Bell County Museum. While the change is somewhat minor, it will honor D.C. Summers and the community that existed here long ago.”