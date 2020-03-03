BELTON — Killeen Republican Steve Duskie appeared to headed to a May 26 runoff race against Belton Republican Jeff Parker for judgeship of the 426th District Court in Bell County after neither secured a majority vote on Tuesday.
Duskie secured 41 percent of the vote, while Parker garnered 36 percent. Republican Wade Faulkner garnered 23 percent, according to Bell County results.
“I think we did a good job manning the polls today and hopefully we can increase our numbers,” Faulkner said. “But if it’s those two in the runoff, Bell County is in good hands. Both are very qualified candidates.”
Although Duskie wishes his campaign didn’t come down to a run-off, he hopes he can maintain voter interest in the May vote.
“I’ll try to target the people that will be interested in voting, and make sure they stay interested in the campaign and know that there are not going to be many other elections heading to runoffs,” Duskie said. “I think it’d be easy for folks to become disinterested in one county-wide election.”
Duskie — a partner and owner of Lindley, Wiley and Duskie PC in Killeen — announced his bid in October after Judge Fancy Jezek indicated her plans to retire after this year’s election. Duskie said his extensive experience in legal work makes him well suited to a judge.
“I feel like I’m really well suited to be a judge, so I think it’s time in my career to consider taking that position and giving back to the community,” Duskie told the Telegram when his campaign first began.
Duskie, an Air Force veteran, has practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades. He earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and has a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from Marymount College of Kansas.
Duskie alluded to his strengths to be able to listen and communicate effectively with voters.
“I plan to continue to listen to the people and find out what they’re looking for … Make sure they all know that I’m the type of guy that’s going to follow the law and follow the rules,” Duskie said. “If I get elected that’s what I intend to do as a judge, and I think that’s what people want in a judge. They don’t want a legislator. They want a judge.”
A win in May would land Duskie his first successful campaign for judgeship in Bell County after an unsuccessful 2018 run to replace Martha Trudo on the 264th District Court — a race he placed third with 18.5 percent of the vote.
Parker also was unsuccessful in the 2018 election for judge of the 264th District Court — a race Republican Paul LePak won. This year’s election is Parker’s fourth bid for a judgeship in Bell County.
He said his experience makes him the most qualified candidate for judge. Parker — an Coryell County assistant district attorney — works closely with law enforcement in assisting the investigation and prosecution of serious criminal cases. He has handled thousands of cases as a misdemeanor prosecutor in the past.
“Additionally, when I was previously in private practice, I was responsible for managing complex lawsuits involving millions of dollars in damages, and setting budgets for those cases,” Parker told the Telegram when he announced his bid. “My civil law practice involved defending doctors, nurses and hospitals and Central Texas businesses against frivolous lawsuits throughout the state.”
But Parker isn’t shocked that the race is coming down to a runoff.
“It’s no surprise that this three-way race is headed to a runoff,” Parker wrote to his Facebook page Tuesday night. He told voters to be prepared to vote when May 26 comes around.
Parker has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a law degree from Baylor University.