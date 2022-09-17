BELTON — This little pig went to market.
And so did about 99 more Saturday night at the Quest for the Best Pig Sale at the Bell County Expo Center.
“We get friends and breeders across the nation who come in here Friday and Saturday and sell to the 4-H and FFA kids down here in Texas,” said Dustin Shuffler of Kempner, show organizer. “Those are the pigs that will go on and compete at the county shows and major shows across Texas.”
These pigs will become agricultural projects for the next four of five months, he said, for students from the third grade all the way to seniors.
All commercial hog breeds are represented in the sale, he said. He and his partner, Kenny Store of Belton, have been putting on the sale for eight years.
The sale was set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday following a live preview at 4 p.m. Friday was spent unloading pigs and getting them into the exposition barn.
“They have online bidding and live bidding, just like a regular auction,” Shuffler said. “Out of these in the past we’ve sold pigs that have gone on and been breed champions in San Antonio and other major shows.”
The youngsters work with their ag teachers, parents and the breeders to pick out which animal they think is going to be the best for them, he said.
As to what to look for when buying a pig, he said to start from the bottom up.
“Foundation is everything in this field,” he said. “They’ve got to have good feet and legs, and go from there.”
Store said they put on the sale for the breeders and the children.
“We don’t make any money at this,” Store said. “We just charge whatever it costs to put it on. Just to have a good friendship and relationship with the breeders is what we’re all about.”
Eric Simpson of Belton and his two grandchildren, Remy and Carter Simpson, were looking the pigs over Saturday morning. Eric said he might buy a pig in the sale.
“My kids went through the program, grew up and raised pigs,” he said. “These two will when they get big enough. I think this is the best program for the kids. The kids learn responsibility, parents and kids spend time together in the barn, and it makes good kids.”
Joe Roberts of Fair Grove, Mo., said Stuffler stopped by at his place and bought some durocs. Roberts, a retiree who stays “pretty busy” with about 25 sows, brought six Hampshire crossbred pigs to the sale.
For years, he said, he helped to provide animals for feeder pig producers. However, these days all the feeder pig producers have given way to larger operations. The average pig farm now will have about 2,500 sows, he said.