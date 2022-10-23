BELTON — The Travis County Kennel Club ended a three-day agility trial Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, with more than 100 dogs competing.
“It’s teamwork,” said Kimberly Pease of Fort Worth, who helped run the competition. “It’s the communication between the handler and the dog.”
On the standard and jumpers courses, more than 100 dogs competed in four classes: masters, excellent, open and novice. In the jumpers course, dogs faced six different heights, from 24 inches for the tallest dogs down to 4 inches for the shortest ones.
“Border collies and Australian shepherds dominate the sport, but all breeds are welcome,” Pease said. “There are people that have been doing this for 30 years. I’ve only been doing it for four years.”
It was the first agility trail for her Hungarian pumi dog, 2, which got four first places.
“Every course is a challenge,” she said. “Every course is different.”
She stays in Texas, she said, but people regularly go to shows in Oklahoma and Louisiana.
“A lot of people have RVs and they travel from dog show to dog show,” she said.
John Parsons of Van has six Labrador retrievers and brought one of them, Mandy, 7. She has a tendency to pick up the plastic cones set up on the course and run around with them, he said, but she didn’t do that Sunday.
She qualified in every run, won two classes and will be going to the national championship in Tulsa, Okla., in March.
Parsons has been into agility trials for 22 years.
“I like dogs,” he said. “I’ve had dogs since I was a kid.”
He sets up agility trials in his back yard and practices every day, he said.
“Other people come to my house and we practice together,” he said.
The key is to make agility fun for the dog, he said.
“Don’t get so competitive that you forget that the dog is doing this because you asked it to.”
The best thing about agility is that it gets you to spend time with your dog, he said.
“More people don’t spend more play time with their dog,” he said. “And what it does is it creates a better bond between you and your dog.”
Katie Sharp of Terrell brought two cocker spaniels to the agility trial: Louie, 6, and Ollie, 2. Both of them qualified in standard and jumpers.
Sharp, who is a clinical psychologist, goes to agility trials several times a month and teaches a weekly agility trial class. She’s been in the sport for about five years.
“As a little girl, I saw this on TV one day and thought it was cool,” she said. “When I finished graduate school I got Louie, and the rest is history.”
Louie has been on ESPN, she said, and is the fastest cocker spaniel in the U.S. at the 16 inches jumpers height.
“He’s a little star,” she said. “I got lucky with him, because he’s got a lot of drive and he’s a pleasure.”