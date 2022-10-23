Diving dog

Ike, a German shepherd, leaps into the air Sunday for a toy thrown by Lindsay Newman of Temple during the Travis County Kennel Club show at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Jason Deckman/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — The Travis County Kennel Club ended a three-day agility trial Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, with more than 100 dogs competing.

