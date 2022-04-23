Bell County will have seven polling locations for early voting in the May 7 election, which starts Monday and continues until May 3.
Locations will include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple; the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. The Parks & Recreation Center in Harker Heights, 307 Miller’s Crossing, also will be used.
Killeen will have three polling locations: the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Polls at Bell County’s early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as May 2 and May 3.
Milam County voters will have five early voting locations across the county.
Polling locations are the Milam County Clerk’s Office, 107 W. Main St. in Cameron; the Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St.; Rockdale Hospital, 1700 Brazos Ave.; the Thorndale VFW, 304 E. Moerbe; and the Bartlett ISD Administration Building, 404 N. Robinson St.
The Milam County sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, and on May 3. The sites will stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and May 2.