The Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Committee will host a community celebration on Saturday at the MLK Festival Grounds in Temple.
The event — which will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — is free and open to the public and will feature a community parade, historical presentations, children and family activities, various entertainment, guest speakers, food trucks and vendors.
“We’re still on the rebound right of getting back into the cycle of things since COVID-19 hit,” Albert Pinchback, who founded the Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Committee in 1996 with his wife, told the Telegram. “This year is going to be one of the biggest that we’ve had in the 26 years we’ve been doing it, so we’re looking forward to some great community activism.”
He emphasized the importance of passing the tradition on to younger generations.
“It is a federal holiday now and it says a lot about, you know, freedom and what we’ve fought for and what we fought through,” Albert Pinchback, the organization’s president, said. “We’re just going to keep it going and growing and hope to pass it on.”
His wife, June Pinchback, shared that sentiment and highlighted what the Juneteenth holiday is truly about.
“We celebrate this landmark holiday, not because of who we are today, but because of who we were yesterday — and yesterday meaning 400 years ago,” she said. “We, too, must never forget the sacrifices and the brutal subjugation that our ancestors endured. We’ve always been in a fight. It’s always been a struggle. But we just fight another day. They did the hard work. I mean, the really, really hard work and so we just try to pay homage because those are the shoulders that we stand on today.”
Guest speakers at the Temple event include Lina Jann Lewis — who is a civil rights activist and the cousin of the late Congressman John Lewis and the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison — and Johnny Pinchback — who serves on the Innocence Project board of directors after he was exonerated in 2011 from a 1984 aggravated sexual assault conviction.
“Johnny’s story is one that happens too often and he is still in the fight for innocence,” June Pinchback said. “Unless you experience it, then you are far removed from it. So he has lived his life exemplary and holds what is called ‘Barbecue on the Block’ every few weeks where he feeds the community for free.”
Sponsors include the NAACP Temple, the McLane Group, the city of Temple, Unleashed Beasts Motorcycle Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, the Un-Included Club, Cadence Bank, Temple College, H-E-B, Extraco Banks and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
There are approximately 100 entries for the parade alone and the Pinchbacks expect even more attendees spending their Saturday at the MLK Festival Grounds.
“I get emotional speaking about slavery, because cattle were worth more than them back then,” June Pinchback said, holding back tears. “It was a hard time for those people and the only way that I can pay it forward is to never forget and to always celebrate it even with the criticism that we get. We just keep pushing forward. We’re not going to stop.”
Residents can access a schedule of events online at templejuneteenth.org.