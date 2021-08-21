There is no doubt that Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is ready to see students back in their classrooms on Tuesday.
“I’m absolutely excited about it,” he told the Telegram. “I’ve had a chance to see several students and teachers at the events — whether it’s schedule pickup or extracurricular activities — that we’ve had leading up to the start of school. I think everyone is excited to be back in school.”
Ott, who is looking forward to another year of success from his Wildcat community, expects the district’s enrollment to reach anywhere from 8,200 to 8,500 students.
“It’s a range because usually the first day of school is not a good indicator (of student enrollment),” he said. “Kids come trickling in and you usually get another rush of kids after Labor Day for whatever reason.”
But regardless of how high that enrollment reaches, Ott said he has three goals this academic year: to provide a safe environment through safety protocols, to maintain a high level of trust through communication and to prevent any COVID-19 related school closures — objectives he is confident the Temple ISD community will assist him in.
“If the last two days were any indication during meet-the-teacher night and schedule pick up ... I am confident that (students) will wear masks,” he said. “I was really impressed by how many people were wearing face covering and really exercising a high level of diligence. I think everybody just wants their kids in school.”
However, Temple ISD still has a contingency plan in place if a COVID-19 infection occurs in the classroom, in extracurricular activities or in after-school programs.
“Those that are in close contact will get very specific notifications, and then everybody else on campus will receive a notification,” Ott said. “So if you’re a kindergarten student that unfortunately got COVID … everybody that’s a part of that campus will know that there was an infection. But the good thing is parents are already conditioned to those notifications from last year.”
Ott also alluded to how Temple ISD has consciously worked toward combating learning loss through — efforts that Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, previously detailed during a July school board meeting.
“We’re purchasing very specific instructional resources to target the learning gaps of students, so (educators) will have specific research-based programs to work with students on,” Adams said at the time. “We want to increase small-group tutoring within the school day. We know that when we get our students in smaller groups working face-to-face with their teacher ... that we see the highest impact of student achievement.”
With these instruction models ready to be implemented, Ott said there is only way for the upcoming school year not to be a success.
“The only way to really jeopardize (school) is to be careless by not being diligent or adhering to safety protocols,” Ott said.