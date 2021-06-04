The Temple Police Department took to the Santa Fe Plaza on Friday for their Burgers with a Badge event — a community engagement that was not held in 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Temple Police Officer Cody Close, who coordinated the event, was elated with the turnout.
“I thought I was only going to have 30 volunteers today, but so many more officers showed up,” she told the Telegram. “That support from our department is incredible. But obviously, this is an event that the department puts on for the community; to let them know that we’re here to serve you in more ways than one … and who doesn’t like free food.”
Close said community events like Burgers with a Badge are a positive way for local law enforcement to build a connection with the populations they police.
“The police and community relationship is incredibly important because the stronger that relationship is, the more effective and more efficient we as police officers can work,” she said. “If residents know that they can approach us and that they can confide in us, then we can help them a lot more in bigger and better ways.”
Close — who is eager to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public — said conversations on any topic are welcomed.
“If they want to talk about crime in their area, or even just about football … we’re here to talk about it,” she said. “This is an opportunity to meet the officers that serve your neighborhoods.”
Although Salado resident Dallas Webb said he’s been to similar events within his own community, Friday was his first time attending a community-engagement gathering hosted by the Temple Police Department.
“This is excellent,” he said. “It’s just a great chance to interact with local law enforcement and get to know the Temple Police Department.”
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds wholeheartedly agreed.
“The police are the public and the public are the police,” he told the Telegram. “We welcome any opportunity to connect with the community, to build relationships, to build trust and to build good communication.”
This year, eight community sponsors assisted by sponsoring the event: Sam’s Club, Best Quality Meats, Niagara Bottling, NAPA Auto Parts, Bush’s Chicken, Sports World, Walmart, and Temple Parks and Recreation.