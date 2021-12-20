A Buckholts ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave after he was indicted on two felony sex crimes involving children.
Edward Thomas McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted Thursday on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, both first-degree felonies. He was placed on administrative leave by district officials later that day.
Buckholts Police Chief Shawn Newsom said the arrest stemmed from an investigation generated by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and referred to his department.
Two women in their 20’s “drove to Buckholts and met with me and gave me their statement, and we began investigating the case itself,” Newsom said. “The offense occurred when they were … between the ages of 4 and 6. There is no statute of limitations on this crime.”
Newsom said the crimes occurred in Buckholts.
School officials in Buckholts and Cameron released statements that said no local students were involved in the abuse by McCormick, a former Cameron ISD teacher.
“At this time, BISD has not been informed of any allegations of wrongdoings related to any current student of Buckholts ISD,” Dr. Remy Godfrey, superintendent of Buckholts ISD, said. “Please know that the safety of our students is a priority and will remain a priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to BISD Administration or your local police department.”
Kevin Sprinkles, superintendent for the Cameron district, released a statement about the indictment.
“At this time, there are no allegations of wrongdoing related to any former or current students of Cameron ISD,” Sprinkles said in the statement. “If any current or former students, however, have any information relating to potential criminal allegations from Mr. McCormick’s time at Cameron ISD, please contact the Milam County Sherriff’s Office. Cameron ISD believes that all citizens, including Mr. McCormick, are afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.”
Milam County Jail records did not show McCormick was in custody Monday.
If convicted, McCormick could face up to 198 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.