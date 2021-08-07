America faces a crisis along its southern border that is increasingly dangerous to immigrants and U.S. citizens alike, a former Border Patrol chief said.
Roger “Buck” Brandemuehl , a longtime Temple and Morgan’s Point resident who headed the U.S. Border Patrol from 1980 to 1986, said today’s border is a fertile ground for alien and weapons smuggling, drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion.
“For years, people have come from Mexico or Central America in search of the American dream,” said Brandemuehl , a member of a national association of former Border Patrol chiefs. “But now, people from Pakistan, Syria, Iran, China and many other countries are seeking entry through our southern border, and many have no identifying documents.”
According to Brandemuehl , Border Patrol agents are challenged to determine who is entering the country.
“It could be setting the stage for a modern day Trojan-horse event,” he said. “America was built on immigration, but those coming to our country have to use the front door. We need to know who is coming in.”
Brandemuehl said illegal immigrants face a challenge on both sides of the border, and while most are coming to America in search of a better life, getting here can be extremely dangerous.
The danger starts on the Mexican side of the border with immigrants looking for a “reputable” smuggler.
“Unless they pay someone they can trust to get them across the border, illegal immigrants must deal with gangs,” he said. “Women are often raped, men beaten and the few personal items they have are often stolen. These gangs prey on groups or individuals trying to better their lives.”
During his days as a Border Patrol agent and as head of the agency, Brandemuehl has seen the horrors illegal immigrants face trying to reach the U.S. by foot, by truck and by train.
“If you survive the gangs, you have to cross the border, and in Texas that means crossing the Rio Grande,” he said. “People have drowned trying to cross without being apprehended.”
But, the real danger lies beyond the border.
“The Southwest is a rough place,” he said. “Long stretches of hot desert can be brutal. The Border Patrol has saved many lives — in the river, in the desert and in drop houses.”
Immigrants who pay criminals to get them across the border are sometimes taken to these drop houses, Brandemuehl said.
“Drop houses are usually isolated — like out in the desert — and people coming into America are left there supposedly to await further transportation,” he said. “Often, however, they are held against their will until they or relatives pay additional money. They are held for ransom.”
“Smugglers could care less about the people they are bringing across,” he said. “The Border Patrol has found immigrants who have been abandoned in U-Haul trailers or truck trailers during hot weather and with no water. We also have found people who had been trampled to death after being smuggled in railcars with cattle.”
Brandemuehl emphasized his point with an event that happened just this week.
“A van carrying 23 illegal immigrants crashed and 10 people were killed,” he said. “The Border Patrol trains agents to not endanger lives in a high-speed pursuit. They are told to follow at a safe distance and speed, and radio ahead. It’s hard to outrun technology.”
Brandemuehl said U.S. Border Patrol agents face danger every day, but they also provide a valuable service.
“When an agent goes on duty, he is in life-saving mode,” he said. “They frequently find immigrants who are starving, dehydrated or injured.”
Brandemuehl said agents sometimes are notified about illegal aliens by unscrupulous employers.
“There are people that hire illegal immigrants, then when it’s time to pay them they call the Border Patrol,” he said. “Agents try to help the workers get money they are due, but they aren’t always successful.”
Brandemuehl said barriers can be a deterrent against illegal entries, but he doesn’t think completely walling the U.S. border with Mexico would work.
“A wall stretching along the entire border is not needed,” he said. “But we have had walls and barriers of various types for years, and in urban areas they help. Any barrier can be penetrated if you have time and equipment, but it does cut down on smuggling and nuisance entries.”
“Apprehensions of illegal aliens and smugglers have dropped tremendously over the years in areas with barriers,” he said. “It’s a deterrent to everyone but the most hardened criminals.”
Brandemuehl said the roles of Border Patrol agents have changed dramatically over the years.
“In the 1960s, most people coming across the Mexican border were seasonal workers looking to make a little money,” he said. “There was a mutual respect between the laborers and the Border Patrol. We knew they were just common folks seeking employment.”
But in the late 1960s, agents’ roles began to change. Marijuana was increasingly smuggled into the United States and efforts were ramped up to stop the drug flow.
“We began to see harder drugs come across, and then cartels began organizing terror-, drug- and alien-smuggling operations,” he said. “Things got really ugly on the border. But God bless the Border Patrol. They are in danger every day.”
While illegals who have been apprehended were routinely deported for years, Brandemuehl said that is no longer the case.
Now, he said , if an illegal immigrant makes it into the country they are fed, housed and provided with medical aid.
“It’s a giveaway program,” he said. “If you have a candy store and say, ‘We have free candy,’ you won’t be in business very long.”
“Illegal immigrants are creating a strain on medical facilities, a strain on schools and a strain on the justice system. They are straining every aspect of American life. We can’t keep adding millions of people and not tear the fabric of society.”
Brandemuehl said more than 1 million illegal immigrants were apprehended in 1984 and almost all were sent back across the border.
“More than 1.3 million have been apprehended so far this year and most are allowed to stay,” he said. “That’s 1.3 million, and it’s only August.”
Brandemuehl , a Wisconsin native, was traveling through Central Texas in the early 1990s and realized he had forgotten to pack his socks.
“My wife and I stopped at the K-Mart in Temple to get socks, and we got to talking to the manager. We were interested in moving to Texas, and he recommended we give the Temple/Belton area a try.”
“We liked what we saw — good schools, good hospitals and some pretty good football,” he said. “We were sold.”
The Brandemuehl family settled in Morgan’s Point and 16 years later moved to Temple. They moved to Conroe in 2018 to be closer to family.
During his 30-year career with the U.S. Border Patrol, he served as a patrol and immigration inspector, a deportation officer, a criminal investigator and more. Eventually, he made his way to Washington and was named chief of the Border Patrol in 1980.
“I had a great career,” he said. “But I lost a lot of hair to that Washington bureaucracy.”
Brandemuehl details his career and his “walk down life’s path” in his book, “A Proud American’s Story.” The book may be purchased through the U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso at https://www.borderpatrolmuseum.com/product/proud-americans-story/.