Typically, the Bell County Public Health District is an entity many residents don’t think about much.
But these are not typical times as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the world.
The health district and its director, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, have been front and center in the local response to the coronavirus. The entity has released frequent updates on local infections and recommendations for how Bell County residents should go about their everyday lives.
So what exactly is the Bell County Public Health District?
Simply put, Robison-Chadwell said, “The health district is the entity that oversees public health in Bell County.”
The district’s duties are far-reaching.
The health district oversees retail food sanitation and regulation as well as the on-site septic facilities regulation through its environmental health department. It makes up about 13 percent of the district’s staff.
“They also coordinate with the county on environmental complaints,” Robison-Chadwell said, referring to Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt’s expanded duties to enforce environmental codes.
The Bell County Public Health District also handles Texas WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. The district’s WIC division represents 46 percent of its staff.
“Our preparedness division handles investigation and reporting of disease to the county based on state requirements as well as planning efforts addressing public health emergencies,” Robison-Chadwell said, adding this team is only 3 percent of her staff.
Currently, the health district has moved some staff from its nursing and environmental divisions to help with the preparedness division as it deals with COVID-19.
“These employees have traded weekends for long, hard days in a high-stress environment doing work that they are unfamiliar with,” Robison-Chadwell said on Facebook. “These public health employees have responded in an impressive way to meet some very unique challenges, and I’m so happy to work with them in this important effort.”
The coronavirus response team, the health district director previously said, has been working around the clock for the past month straight.
“We operate with a single epidemiologist and our preparedness unit is staffed with just two people, one of whom is part-time,” Robison-Chadwell said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We knew early on that these key staff members would need assistance meeting the scope and depth of the work associated with this pandemic.”
The health district also has a nursing division that operates its public health clinics. Services at those clinics include well woman exams; testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases; tuberculosis testing and treatment; family planning; immunization and health education.
Funding
The Bell County Public Health District’s current budget projects it raising $7,078,684 in revenue and spending all of it on expenses. The budget was adopted late last summer — months before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health district’s largest source of revenue comes from state and federal grants and contracts. They account for a combined $5,225,395, according to the entity’s budget.
The remaining $1,853,289 in revenue comes from local sources, such as contributions from cities and reimbursements.
Ten area cities and the Bell County government contributed $803,705 to the health district for its current budget.
The cities of Temple and Killeen and the county were the largest local contributors. Killeen contributed $331,368. Temple put $171,189 toward the health district. The county gave $152,945.
The remaining cities contributed amounts ranging from $69,119 to $3,134.
Board of health
The district is governed by the Bell County Board of Health, an 11-person decision-making body appointed by local governments.
Each city in the county appoints a single member while the Bell County government appoints two members.
The current board members are Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann and Kathryn Long, who represent the county; Dr. Andre Avots represents Temple; Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter represents his city; Dr. Sam Fiala has Killeen’s seat; Michael Blomquist represents Harker Heights; Salado is represented by David Broecker; Morgan’s Point Resort’s member is John Mosley; Tom Robinson represents Troy; Elmer Williams is Little River-Academy’s representative; and Lori Kinard represents Holland.
Board members serve three-year terms and hold meetings every three months.