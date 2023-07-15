Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on water in Texas.
Up to about 20 billion gallons of water could be piped annually from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown as early as 2027, and up to 9.8 billion gallons could be moved from Lake Belton to Stillhouse every year to help meet drought-related needs of Austin’s booming northern suburbs.
“As populations in the Georgetown area grow, there won’t be enough water for Brazos River Authority customers served by Lake Georgetown and Stillhouse,” said Brad Burnet, BRA’s regional manager for Stillhouse and Lake Belton. “Lake Georgetown is very small — Stillhouse is about six times larger than Georgetown, and Lake Belton is about 14 times larger. During dry times, there’s simply not enough water in Georgetown to meet the needs.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgetown is the fastest growing city in America and its population of 86,507 is expected to double in less than seven years.
The Brazos River Authority has been pumping water from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown for years, but the potential amount of water being moved is about to increase, Burnet said.
“We first started pumping in 2006, and we added multiple pumps in 2011, and we’re getting ready to expand again in 2025 or 2026,” he said. “There will still be one pipeline, but there will be more pumps to move water.”
Currently, up to 46,000-acre-feet of water is being pumped as needed. An acre foot is 325,851 gallons of water. When the additional pumps go online, the pipe system will have the capacity to transfer about 61,000-acre-feet — 19.88 billion gallons — from Stillhouse to Georgetown annually.
The amount of water actually transferred from lake to lake is related directly to drought conditions.
“The pumps don’t run constantly,” Burnet said. “It all depends on the weather and how much natural runoff goes into Lake Georgetown. In 2016, the pumps didn’t run at all. But, in 2022, they ran most of the year.”
The water line between Stillhouse and Lake Belton — known as the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project — is progressing and could begin moving water as early as 2027, Burnet said.
“We’ve completed some engineering work on Belhouse, and we’re working on a contract for permitting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” he said. “We’re also doing some design work. Yes, 2027 is our target year for pumping.
“The Belhouse program will pump water less frequently than the Stillhouse to Lake Georgetown system,” he said. “There could be times when we go years without pumping at all. But the line is needed to help supplement Lake Georgetown.
“The project will be capable of moving water from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow when needed,” he said. “The project will not run continuously and will only move water when it is necessary.”
“The Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project will improve water supply reliability, allowing the reservoirs to be operated as a system, improving drought preparedness,” he said.
Burnet said the water lines from Lake Belton to Stillhouse and from Stillhouse to Lake Georgetown will be one-way. In other words, water cannot be pumped in reverse to transfer water into Lake Belton.
According to Burnet, Lake Belton serves many water districts and municipalities. One of the largest customers is 439 Water Supply Corp., which provides water to the Belton area, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and parts of Fort Cavazos. The lake also provides water to Bluebonnet Water Supply, Coryell Water Supply, Fort Gates, Gatesville, The Grove Water Supply and other suppliers.
Although Temple pulls its water from the Leon River below the Lake Belton dam, water must be released from the lake to meet the city’s water needs, Burnet said.
Stillhouse provides water to Central Texas Water Supply Corp. and the small water companies it supplies, Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply, Kempner, Lampasas and Salado. And, billions of gallons of Stillhouse water ends up flowing from faucets in the Georgetown area as well.
According to Judi Pierce, a spokesperson for BRA, said the authority controls water usage in 11 lakes, rivers and creeks in the Brazos River watershed, including rivers such as the Leon, Lampasas, San Gabriel, Bosque, Navasota and smaller streams that feed into the Brazos River.
“We supply water for customers from Abilene to the coast,” she said.
Max Strickler, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lead engineer for water management in the Fort Worth District, said that while the Corps owns the lakes, the water in the Brazos watershed is owned by the Brazos River Authority.
“We own the bowls, they own the water in this area,” he said. “The only time the Corps dictates a water release from a reservoir is during a flood.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said BRA contracts in place give water customers in the Georgetown area rights to water from Stillhouse.
“It is my understanding that current contracts afford the customers to our south the rights to the water,” Blackburn said. “It is also my understanding that no current system water rights holder will be impacted by a pipeline connecting Lake Belton and Stillhouse.
“But, with growth and development occurring in Bell County, I think it would be wise for Bell County water purveyors to explore strategies that will better ensure that our water needs in the future are met,” Blackburn added. “Aquifer Storage & Recovery is but one example of a strategy that should continue to be explored.”
Aquifer Storage & Recovery is the process of injecting water into the ground for storage and later recovering that water for use. One common use of ASR is for management of peak demand and raw water supply in public drinking water systems.
A coalition has been formed to study the needs and possible locations for ASR facilities in Bell County. That coalition includes Bell County, the cities of Temple and Rogers, the BRA, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, Central Texas Water Supply, Fort Cavazos and the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District.