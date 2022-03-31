The Education Service Center Region 12 Technology Foundation surprised five area schools on Thursday with $39,912 in combined grant funding — financing that will support their respective educational technology programs.
“Troy High School will receive $4,725 to provide interactive technology to math and science classrooms to increase STEM thinking in students to impact success on the STAAR, TSI, SAT and ACT exams,” Jennifer Marshall-Higgins, an ESC Region 12 spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Raymond Mays Middle School will receive $5,187 for the implementation of the Oculus Quest VR Headset system and 3D printers to enhance students’ understanding of complex concepts through geometry and measurement.”
Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter was elated for both campuses having won a grant.
“We are thrilled to receive two grants from the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation,” he said. “Both innovative grants focus on improving student engagement and understanding of mathematics concepts through the use of technology. This technology will also be useful in other subject areas.”
Meanwhile, the Academy, Rosebud-Lott, and Copperas Cove independent school districts each had one campus receive $10,000 in grant funding on Thursday, according to the ESC Region 12.
“Academy Elementary School will receive $10,000 to increase second grade student academic performance, interactivity with content, and proficiency in technology through a project-based learning model where students research, write, edit and produce news broadcasts to be shared with the entire campus,” Marshall-Higgins said.
Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan highlighted how Jackie Wright, an Academy ISD instructional technology specialist, and Andrea Chaney, Academy Elementary School’s principal, developed the program to challenge and encourage students to collaborate in a creative learning environment.
“We are looking forward to seeing our students begin their project and how it will have a positive impact on their learning,” he said. “Thank you to the Region 12 Service Center staff for making this a great surprise and for their continued support of our educational programs.”
Rosebud-Lott ISD Superintendent James Rosebrock also was grateful to the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation for naming Rosebud-Lott Elementary School as a grant recipient.
“We are beginning a robotics program as part of a Regional Pathways CTE program,” Rosebrock said. “This grant will allow the district to introduce robotics to our students at an early age and get them excited about the program at the high school.”
Since 2012, the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation has awarded $532,500 in grant funding to school districts in Central Texas.