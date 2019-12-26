Scottish cyclist Josh Quigley said Thursday that his injuries from a traffic accident won’t stop him from completing his trek around the globe on his bicycle.
Quigley was cycling Saturday along State Highway 36 near Temple when he was hit by a vehicle going at 70 miles per hour. He said he was told that he was thrown 50 feet forwards, suffering numerous injuries including a fractured skull and pelvis along with 10 broken ribs.
While he is looking at about six to eight weeks to heal and complete his rehabilitation, Quigley said he is in good spirits.
“I feel great,” said Quigley, who remains hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. “I am in a lot of pain physically, but mentally, emotionally and spiritually, I feel great. I feel very lucky to be alive.”
While most would take their time to recover and not think about completing a long bike ride any time soon, Quigley said that he plans to recover in Temple then complete the final leg of his journey.
“I need to finish this cycle,” Quigley said. “I am going to recover here, then, when I am fit and well, I am going to get on my bike and finish my cycle across America and finish cycling across the world.”
This has been an 8-month journey for Quigley, who started in Scotland in April and now has cycled about 15,000 miles through 25 countries and four continents.
Quigley said that he first started cycling as a way to give his life some purpose after a failed attempt to take his own life. While he has had several failed attempts at completing his goal of bike across the world in previous years, this trip has been the farthest he has gone and he is determined to complete it.
While the injuries that he obtained from the crash were severe, Quigley said that he has had other health problems in this trip and still has not let anything stop him.
“When I was in China I had severe dehydration, and I had food poisoning when I was Azerbaijan,” Quigley said. “(This) is just another obstacle in a list of many obstacles I’ve faced this year. If I got hit by a car on the first day of riding in America again, I would go through the process again and keep getting back on the bike until I eventually finish the challenge.”
Quigley said that because of the crash he has just been receiving a lot of support from friends, family and those people who have followed his journey on social media. He said he is receiving so many visitors and calls that all the nurses have joked with him that he is now famous.
“So great to see you up and about and joking around,” Facebook follower Kathy Connor said on one of Quigley’s posts showing his recovery. “You’re going to be back on your new bike sooner than you think! Keep up the great work, Josh!”
Quigley said he has been grateful for the amount of care the hospital staff have given him, even going so far as to replace the sentimental biking jersey they had to cut off of him with a new Texas-themed jersey.
While Quigley will soon complete his journey to cycle around the world once he recovers, he has already set his eyes on a new goal — the Tour de France. Quigley said his goal is to win the highly competitive race within the next five years, and plans to start training after he completes this cycling trip.
“Cycling around the world was my introduction to cycling, it got me started and developed my passion but I’ve got a lot of other ambition and things I want to do on the bike,” Quigley said. “I want to be the first Scottish person to win the Tour de France, that is my ultimate dream and goal. When I finish this cycle I will begin road racing, and within five years I am going to win the Tour de France.”