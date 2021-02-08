BELTON — Trial and error was the key for Salado Middle School student Avery Sutton who submitted his home-baked pecan pie for judging Monday.
Avery came along with his sister Rebekah, a Salado High School student, to submit their homemade goods for the food categories of the Bell County Youth Fair’s Family & Consumer Services Division.
Avery, 12, said the competition can be more stressful than some think, with foods like pies or cakes having to be prepared in the day or two before the competition in order not to alter their taste.
Rebekah, 15, said the food competition is fun for her since it requires constant problem solving to create something that tastes really good.
“It makes you think a lot in different ways because if you know one way isn’t working you have to think about a different way to get it to work,” Rebekah said.
Rebekah said that in addition to sweets this year — fudge is her entry — she also decided to bring pickled beets.
The siblings have both competed in the youth fair since they were in the third grade, participating in a variety of the categories available. Both of them competed in the fair’s swine event, which was being judged Monday, as well as submitting other artistic entries such as painting and photography.
In the food category, the duo entered multiple categories, switching categories or trying to improve from year to year.
Avery said this would be the second year he has submitted a pecan pie for judging. He anticipated this year’s pie will be an improvement to his previous submission.
For him, seeing the work he’s done pay off by placing is one of the reasons he enjoys competing. And for him to achieve this success, it means multiple tries to reach perfection.
“When you walk in and you see that you placed, you get that feeling of joy and are like, ‘Oh yeah, got it,’” Avery said. “I had to make four pies, two of mine were very runny, and I had to throw them away because they were bad.”
Submissions for the Family & Consumer Services division will be judged Tuesday, with the public able to come and purchase the various foods during the country store.
The store will be held at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The country store will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, with proceeds from the foods going to the competitors regardless of their placement.