Are you ready for some football tonight?
Several high school football games are rescheduled for Thursday night because of a 60% chance of thunderstorms forecast for Friday night.
Temple’s District 12-6A finale against Copperas Cove is now set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart announced the change Tuesday, and it wasn’t the only movement around the area.
Six other games involving area teams were pushed up to Thursday in an attempt to avoid the storm conditions, while Belton’s and Lake Belton’s contests remained on track for Friday night.
Moody at Rosebud-Lott, Madisonville at Salado, Lago Vista at Jarrell, Troy at Cameron Yoe, Rogers at Elkhart, and Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy all are scheduled for Thursday night.
The National Weather Service said the Temple area could see patchy fog Thursday morning, obscuring visibility as the area saw Wednesday morning.
Showers are forecast for early Thursday morning, followed by patchy fog between 9-11 a.m. Cloudy skies will gradually clear to become mostly sunny. A high temperature of 82 is expected with a low temperature at 69.
Forecasts call for gusty, soggy weather as showers and thunderstorms are expected early Friday morning. More rain is expected Friday afternoon as the high temperature will reach 82 with winds from the southeast at about 15 mph.
The high temperature on Friday is expected to be 82 with a low at 50 degrees.
The National Weather Service said there is a 60% chance of rain on Friday night as wind gusts reach up to 30 mph.
On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 71 and a low of 49. Sunday will be slightly warmer and sunny as temperatures rise to 76.
More rain is forecast on Monday, which has a 20% chance of precipitation but partly sunny skies are expected.