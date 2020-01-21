BELTON — The Belton Tigers and Lake Belton Broncos now have their head football coaches.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Brett Sniffin for Belton High School head football coach and Brian Cope as the first head football coach of Lake Belton High School.
Trustees also hired Holly Moore as the district’s intervention director. She replaces Rachelle Warren, now the assistant superintendent for student services and support in Waco ISD.
Moore most recently worked for Leander ISD in several positions, including dean of instruction, an assistant principal and an intervention and testing coordinator. She is in her 13th year working in education.
Sniffin, who has worked as an athletic coordinator for the past decade in Fort Bend ISD, has 27 years of coaching experience and replaces Sam Skidmore as head coach. Skidmore is now Belton ISD’s athletics director.
“I’m very excited to make the move to Belton,” Sniffin previously said. “It is clear Belton ISD is committed to their athletics programs, and as head coach and campus coordinator for the Tigers, I’m excited to continue to build upon the strong tradition of excellence for our Belton High School student-athletes.”
Cope, who worked as Belton High’s offensive coordinator, is a first-time head coach. He has worked in education for 13 years.
“I feel blessed to start my next chapter here as the first head football coach and campus coordinator of the Lake Belton Broncos,” Cope said last week.