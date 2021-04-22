A Woodway motorist was killed when his car struck the back of a dump truck on Interstate 35 in Salado Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Marco Rinallo, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene on southbound I-35 near mile marker 283, just south of the village.
The accident was caused when Rinallo’s car, a Toyota Corolla, crashed into the back right side of a dump truck stopped on the inside shoulder, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The car overturned and Rinallo was ejected, he said. Rinallo’s relatives have been notified of his death.
No other injuries were reported.
The DPS investigation into the incident continues, Howard said.