In his Father’s Day sermon Sunday morning at Taylors Valley Baptist Church, senior pastor Jared Burt took a look at two men and their encounter with Jesus Christ.
His text was Luke 18:35-19:10, which deals with a blind beggar and a tax collector named Zaccheus.
“Have you ever had an encounter with Jesus?” Burt asked. “The summer after I graduated from high school … I was living a religious life but not really committed to Jesus.”
On a mission trip to Seattle as the plane flew over the bustling city, he remembered reading that 98 percent of its inhabitants didn’t know the Lord.
“I knew I had grown up not doing anything to share his life with others,” he said. “A few weeks later I surrendered to the call of ministry on my life.”
At a recent youth camp in east Texas, Burt said, he was working as the sound man and his father-in-law, Frank Teat was the preacher. On the last night of camp, before his sermon, Teat called forward those who had accepted the Lord during the week — about six of them. As he was about to pray for them, Burt said, first one and then another youth in the crowd came forward and said they’d also accepted the Lord. Then another young person walked the aisle and said, “I want to receive Jesus as Lord of my life.”
The aisle became so crowded that they called Burt from the sound booth to help with the counseling.
“My question today is … will you be like those kids?” Burt said. “He claimed to be the son of God … to be the one who could actually save you. What do you do with Jesus, when you encounter Jesus?”
In the Bible story, the blind man was sitting beside the road begging. A crowd had gone outside the city to welcome Jesus and the blind man, finding this out, began to cry out: “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me!”
“The crowd didn’t appreciate this,” Burt said. “They told him to be quiet.”
When a dignitary comes to visit, sometimes the city fathers have a problem knowing what to do with the homeless people, Burt said. They want everything to look good. That was the attitude toward this blind beggar, he said.
But the man shouted out all the more: “Son of David, have mercy on me!”
Jesus stopped the procession and ordered that the man be brought to him. Jesus then asked what Burt said would seem to be a strange question: “What do you want me to do for you?”
In those days, Burt said, there was no social safety net. A blind man’s profession would be to go out and beg. If he received his sight, it would mean a total change for him. He had no vocation and would be unable to beg anymore.
But the blind man persisted, and the Lord told him: “Receive your sight. Your faith has healed you.”
This man became a devoted follower of the Lord, Burt said, and the miracle also changed the mind of the crowd.
“Acts of mercy and compassion were a critical part of his ministry,” Burt said. “We should learn if we call on the Lord, he will have compassion and show mercy. And ultimately he will save us.”