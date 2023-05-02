A Belton Police Department sergeant will be honored Thursday in Austin as a nonprofit organization awards first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Sgt. Richard Spurgeon, who began his career in Belton in June 2018, will receive the Law Enforcement Officer Award from The 100 Club of Central Texas.
He and other first responders will be honored at the group’s 40th annual awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday the Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. in Austin.
“These local heroes have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities and are being recognized by their departments and the citizens they serve for their sacrifices and actions,” The 100 Club of Central Texas said.
Spurgeon was awarded the department’s lifesaving award three times in 2022, a recommendation letter from the Belton Police Department said.
On Jan. 28, 2022, Spurgeon and members of his team responded to a patient who was not breathing. They performed CPR for about 20 minutes until a pulse returned.
On April 19, 2022, Spurgeon convinced a person in a mental health crisis at the Belton Dam to go to a hospital for an evaluation.
On Sept. 28, 2022, he and others performed CPR on a patient for 40 minutes until a pulse returned.
Spurgeon has been instrumental in other law enforcement duties, including a capital murder investigation, the department said.
“Overall, it is difficult to name on particular incident in which Sergeant Spurgeon went above and beyond because over the past year he was involved in many major calls,” the recommendation letter said. “Sergeant Spurgeon performs at a high level which has saved lives and brought justice to the community he serves.”
Other honorees are:
• Derick Zwerneman, Austin Fire Department, Emergency Communications Operator Award
• Jarrett Anderson, Martindale Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Technician Award
• Brianna Bayles, Martindale Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Technician Award
• Ivan Rangel, Georgetown Fire Department, Firefighter Award
• Justin Barnes, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Team Award
• Chris Sanchez, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Team Award
• Derek Rennspies, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Team Award
• Alberto Garnica, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Team Award
• Shane Logan, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Team Award
• Mark Kessler, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Team Award
• Joey Fair, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Team Award
• Rueben Garcia, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Team Award
• Ryan Kelly, STAR Flight, Team Award
• Jennifer Roberts, STAR Flight, Team Award
• Cody Tucker, STAR Flight, Team Award
• Brandon Solomon, STAR Flight, Team Award
• Crisis Center Counselors, Chair Award
The 100 Club of Central Texas provides support to first responders and their families, especially when there has been a line of duty death or critical injury. The nonprofit serves all emergency medical technicians, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and first responder telecommunications personnel across Bastrop, Bell, Caldwell, Hays, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties.