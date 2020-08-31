Bones found Saturday by a person near Rockdale are those of an animal, not a human, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said Monday.
A person found in a creek bottom near FM 908 just north of Rockdale. Investigators recovered some bones that had apparently been there for a long period of time, White said.
Detailed photos of the bones were sent to the anthropology department at Southwest University in Georgetown to help determine their origin.
White was notified by an anthropologist that the bones are from an animal, he said.