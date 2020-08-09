A Bell County pursuit early Sunday morning led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle, one arrest and the recovery of narcotics.
At 1:05 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office notified the Bell County Communications Center that a 2020 Jeep Wrangler stolen in Austin was being tracked using its Sirius XM radio. The signal placed the Jeep on Interstate 35 in Bell County, said Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for Bell County Sheriff’s Department, in a news release.
A Salado police unit stopped the Jeep on I-35, but it then sped off and a pursuit ensued. BCSD units pursued the vehicle through Belton and into Temple, where it crashed through a chain link fence behind Lowe’s Building Supply on HK Dodgen Loop.
Both occupants of the Jeep ran and the driver escaped, Reinhard said. The passenger, later identified as Rashad Burns, was apprehended and taken into custody.
Officers found 0.27 grams of methamphetamine in the Jeep. Burns was taken to the Bell County jail, pending a case review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.