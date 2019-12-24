A 35-year-old man reportedly had a sexual relationship with a girl who was less than half his age.
The victim was a 16-year-old girl in June 2018, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Lott resident Cedric Harold Luster, now 36, was in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, a second-degree felony.
During an investigation, officers were told Luster and the juvenile had sex on multiple occasions, according to Weems.
The initial investigation began when officers investigated an aggravated assault on the victim’s mother. The victim admitted her sexual relationship with Luster — the ex-boyfriend of the alleged shooter, an arrest affidavit said.
The victim met Luster in April 2018 when she was 16 and Luster was 35, the report said. The last time sex happened was in June 2018, according to the affidavit. The sex usually happened at Luster’s residence in the 2400 block of Paul Revere Street.
Luster said he first saw the victim inside of Future Cues, where the age to be admitted is 21 years old.
A warrant for Luster’s arrest was issued April 24 for sexual assault of a child.
Luster also uses the aliases of Luster Rias and Cedric Rias, according to jail records.
No bond was set by press time Tuesday.