BELTON — Families from around the state made their way Monday to Yettie Polk Park for their Fourth of July celebrations.
Jonathan Leija brought his four nieces and three children to enjoy the festivities.
“It was great,” he said. “There’s a lot of people enjoying themselves. They have a lot of things for the kids to do.”
After enjoying the parade downtown, the children enjoyed the petting zoo and riding ponies, Leija said.
“We got them snow cones and let them stick their feet in the water, too,” he said.
The celebrations will continue for the Leijas, who said they would go swimming and enjoy some fireworks visible from their home in Belton.
“It’s a beautiful day, and we’re enjoying the family,” Leija said.
All the way from Waco, Shanna Rogers watched Nolan Creek as her daughter walked along the shore.
“We came out to spend some time together and enjoy the festivities,” she said. “Waco’s stuff doesn’t start until the night. Here, they have daily activities. We came, we ate, and we have been walking around shopping.”
One of the available items that Rogers was looking for was peaches from Fredericksburg. She said she found a vendor at the festival and can now satisfy her craving.
“I bought enough to take home,” she said. “We’re going to keep looking at the booths and see what else we do for the rest of the day.”
Many vendors filled the park with wares including clothing, art, food and other items.
A booth operated by Belinda Baker and her granddaughter Reese Baker had festive Fourth of July handmade halos that decorated the heads of many in attendance.
“I needed money to save up for a new flute, so I made about 200 to sell today,” said Reese, a sophomore in Belton raising funds to purchase the new instrument with a price tag of $5,500. “I think I need to find things to sell and have to work more to afford the flute.”
Reese started playing the flute in the fifth grade and continues her passion for music with the help of her grandmother, who began making the halos more than 20 years ago.
“I was the librarian at Ellison High School for 15 years,” Belinda said. “The student council will make them for activities. So we continued making them sell.”
Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the event at the park was a great success, with many people attending the festival.
“We had the hot dog eating contest,” he said. “That was very successful. Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple) even participated. The winner ate seven hot dogs in three minutes.”
Live music was provided by the 1st Cavalry Division Band from Fort Hood.
“They were excellent, a crowd favorite,” Pittenger said. “People were just elated at how good they are. This has been a wonderful event. It was a great day to be in Belton. We do the Fourth of July big here.”