The Killeen Independent School District found itself in a predicament when virtual classes started Aug. 17: It did not have enough internet bandwidth to carry the load of students’ remote learning.
The solution to that problem was about 30 miles away.
The city of Temple had a City Hall access point to Grande Communications, the only internet service provider with enough bandwidth to boost Killeen ISD’s internet resources, Temple spokesman Cody Weems said.
“There is also a connection from the Temple Police Department to Bell County-owned fiber network that connects to KISD,” Weems explained. “The city already had plans in place to run a city-owned fiber connection between City Hall and the Temple Police Department, but the project was originally not scheduled to start until a few months from now.”
Weems said Bell County officials asked the city to accelerate the construction of the fiber network between City Hall, 2 N. Main St., and the Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A.
That, he said, allowed Temple to support Killeen ISD.
“The city quickly began working with Grande Communications and a contractor to put a plan together, and then the work to install the line began early Friday morning,” Weems said.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said he was thankful Temple and Grande Communications helped his district.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts on behalf of the city of Temple and Grande Communications for their quick work in providing the infrastructure to allow additional broadband to be extended to the Killeen ISD Network Operation facilities,” Craft said. “Their efforts allowed the district to adequately allow over 40,000 virtual learners to log on the week of Aug. 17 and we are grateful for their quick work.”
Weems said community is more important than ever.
“During a time like this, it’s important that we all pull together and support each other, so the city of Temple is certainly grateful we had the resources available and the partnerships established to help out a neighboring community,” he said.