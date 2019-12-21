Samuel Maxson showcased a natural sense of leadership when he opted to put another competitor’s needs above his own.
The 15-year-old varsity wrestler gave a physically disabled opponent a competitive match, exchanging a number of holds before letting his challenger win. He also avoided simply lying on the mat when pinned as Samuel gave his opponent a true wrestling experience by twisting and turning throughout each hold.
A video of that particular selflessness made its way to social media, and Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he watched the video countless times.
“It represents the highest level of leadership,” Ott said. “It’s the perfect combination of competition and compassion. He represents what we want every competitor in Temple … to demonstrate.”
The first year Temple ISD student’s actions earned him the superintendent’s leadership award, which is given to a student who goes beyond expectations to serve a cause greater than his or herself, said Christine Parks, TISD’s chief of communications.
“The idea behind the award is that leadership is the attitude presumed by those with a vision to raise expectations and who are committed to achieving a goal … whose conviction inspires others through enthusiasm and optimism to reach that goal,” Parks said.
That criteria perfectly fits Samuel’s personality, Temple High wrestling coach Deryl Clark said.
“He’s what I call a natural born leader … always willing to help the rookie wrestlers and get them caught up for practices without being asked,” Clark said. “He’s so incredibly selfless. He should be focusing on himself and his training, but he always wants to help others. He’s just a real standup kid.”
Parks told Samuel during TISD’s December board meeting that he perfectly demonstrated what it means to be a Temple Wildcat.
“When Coach Clark worked with the opposing coach to set the match, he knew that you would approach it as an opportunity to demonstrate respect and leadership … but not even he could imagine the outcome that you chose,” Parks said. “You challenged and reminded us that winning shouldn’t be defined by numbers on a final scorecard and that winning in life is more important than any statistics.”
Samuel began his wrestling journey eight years ago with a middle school team, and knew it was something he wanted to do moving into high school. After moving from Sacramento to Temple, he landed on the varsity roster as a freshman. He said it feels great to be recognized for his leadership and offered some advice to other wrestlers.
“Wrestling is not just for yourself ... it’s for your whole team,” Samuel said. “You should look to help those around you, while helping yourself get better.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Samuel’s actions displayed the highest level of sportsmanship and knew he had to be in attendance for his recognition. Shine presented Samuel with a challenge coin for his selflessness.
“When I was a commander in the military, I always had a coin for my soldiers … so when I became a state representative I chose to continue that tradition for young people and individuals in our community who have done tremendous and extraordinary things and Sam certainly fits that,” Shine said.