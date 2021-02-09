Chances for snow are rising as temperatures in Central Texas are expected to drop over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Temple calls for wet weather and highs in the uppers 30s and lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance for rain on Wednesday and a 70 percent chance for showers on Thursday.
Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 40 and a low of 29 degrees. Saturday will have a high of about 38 degrees with lows reaching down to 18 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny and cold with a high of only 29 degrees.
There is a 20 percent chance for snow Sunday night and a 30 percent chance for snow Monday. Monday's high is expected to reach only 32 degrees.