The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting speed enforcement efforts for the remainder of the year in Central Texas to reduce the number of car crashes in the region.
“The goal of these operations is for motorists to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit,” Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
On Friday, DPS conducted one of its latest speed enforcement efforts on Interstate 14 in Bell County — a stretch of roadway that has had an uptick in speed-related car crashes.
Eight troopers, who were seen working in the westbound lanes of I-14 near the Nolanville Main Street overpass, stopped more than 100 vehicles throughout the day.
“(Friday’s) operation yielded 138 vehicles stopped, 117 citations, 29 warnings issued and two criminal arrests,” Washkow said. “One crash was worked during this timeframe in the area.”
It was the second such operation in the past eight days in Bell County, as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted similar speed enforcement efforts on I-14 between the cities of Belton and Copperas Cove.
That operation led to 122 vehicles stopped, 115 citations and 27 warnings issued.
However, two people were killed in a crash on I-14 in Nolanville the following day — fatalities that troopers have since linked to speeding.
In 2020, speeding was determined to be a contributing factor in 29% of all motor vehicle fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
DPS, therefore, is reminding and encouraging motorists to follow several roadway tips and laws to increase driver and passenger safety — guidance that includes not drinking and driving, moving over or slowing down for emergency responders, buckling up, slowing down, eliminating distractions, driving defensively, knowing your route, not driving fatigued and using the left lane for passing only.
If a crash does occur, motorists are asked to move their vehicles from the affected lane if possible.
“If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact,” the agency said in a news release. “Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm from a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.”
Readers can access further safety tips from the “Be Safe. Drive Smart” public education and awareness campaign by the Texas Department of Public Safety online at bit.ly/3wYyTLX.