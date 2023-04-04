A procession of believers will parade through parts of Temple Friday — despite a strong chance of rain.
This year the 22nd annual Way of the Cross walk will be hosted by three local Catholic churches, St. Luke’s, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Mary’s on Good Friday.
Organizer Tony Cortez said that the annual event will take place starting at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. He said the walk will only be canceled if the rain on Friday is too heavy, there is lightning or if the Temple police and fire departments advise them against continuing.
Cortez did recommend those planning to come out to bring umbrellas in case it does rain during the walk.
“We are watching the forecast like everybody else,” Cortez said. “Our mindset is that it is going to happen unless it is just raining really, really hard. I think it is a 60% chance of rain so you never know if that is spotty rain or if it is going to happen in the wee hours of the morning or the afternoon. So we are just hoping for the best.”
The National Weather Service said a 70% chance of rain is likely Friday with showers and a thunderstorm expected before 2 p.m. Friday and more rain later that day. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58.
Organizers said the annual event usually draws about 700 people to the city each year, though fewer may come out this year due to the anticipated rain.
The 5-mile walk through Temple, from Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, is set to retrace the steps of Jesus when he walked to be crucified. The walk will include 14 stations where various prayers will be made or passages will be read.
Cortez said that the three church’s joint event is different from some Good Friday events put on by other churches.
“Typically, the 14 stations are on the walls of the church, but what we are doing is expanding that outdoors,” Cortez said. “We have the stations marked along the way so it is a walking procession.”
Cortez said that during the event music will be played from the back of a truck in order to give the event a solemn atmosphere.
In addition to the walk throughout the city, a group of attendees will take turns carrying a large wooden cross while they walk with the procession. Cortez said that usually several people have to work together in order to lift the wooden symbol.
Organizers said that all Christians throughout the community are welcome to come out and join them for the walk, which is free to attend.