A Temple woman may spend Christmas in jail on a robbery charge.
Valentina Reyes, 24, reportedly attacked and choked a store clerk as she tried to escape with stolen items, an arrest affidavit said.
A Dollar General in Temple was the scene of a Dec. 7 robbery during which Reyes reportedly stuck things in her purse to steal them.
The clerk stood in front of the store’s door to keep Reyes from leaving, and Reyes hit her in the face and then choked her, the clerk told investigators. Reyes then ran from the store.
A witness said she knew Reyes and had driven her to the store, according to the affidavit.
A warrant was issued Dec. 16 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Reyes was in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, charged with second-degree robbery, and her bond was set at $100,000.
She also has a third-degree felony hold on an unnamed military charge.