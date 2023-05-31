Temple production

A Play That Could Go Wrong, the story of a not-ready-for-prime-time drama society’s disastrous murder mystery, makes its Temple debut Friday night at 7:30 p.m.  The show is a hilarious — and a bit confusing — performance that lives up to its name. In the above scene, actors Thomas Colleymoore (Dan Becker) and Florence Colleymoore (Marnie Abrahams) ponder the murder of Charles Haversham (Talon Hayes). 

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

“The Play That Goes Wrong” gets off track in a hurry. In fact, multiple disasters strike even before the curtain goes up on the play-within-a-play, “Murder at Haversham Manor”. Confused? That’s OK. Just sit back and enjoy the Temple Civic Theatre’s latest production.