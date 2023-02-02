BELTON — Defense attorney Robert McCabe called the indictment of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz — on trial for a second-degree felony manslaughter charge that stemmed from the Dec. 2, 2019, shooting death of Temple resident Michael Dean — a “gross miscarriage of justice.”
“The state characterized their opening statement as a road map. I would characterize it as fiction,” McCabe said during his opening statement at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton on Thursday. “You heard a fictionalized version of facts. You will hear the nonfiction version from the defense.”
The Georgetown-based attorney returned to the indictment that a Bell County grand jury filed on March 18, 2020 — a document that state District Judge Paul LePak of the 264th District Court has repeatedly stressed is currently nothing more than an accusation.
In the indictment, the state alleged that DeCruz recklessly killed Dean “by maintaining his finger on the trigger of the handgun causing the handgun to discharge and shooting said Michael Dean while the defendant was attempting to gain control of the keys of the vehicle.”
“The focus that we expect you to hear testimony about are the things in the indictment,” McCabe said. “Those things that are critical (to the indictment) are the mechanics of how the gun was discharged that killed Michael Dean.”
Although McCabe was adamant that the state’s prosecution team — composed of Bell County Assistant District Attorneys Stephanie Newell and Shelly Strimple and others — has not proven that DeCruz committed manslaughter beyond a reasonable doubt, he said he does not want the jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, to simply trust him.
“I want you to watch the video and you’re going to see for yourself that Michael Lorenzo Dean struck Carmen DeCruz’s gun with his hand,” McCabe said. “It’s been looked at by not one but two of our expert witnesses that we expect you to hear from, and you’re going to see for yourself with our own eyes that Michael Dean struck the gun.”
Robert McFarlane, a retired law enforcement officer now self-employed as a forensic video technician and analyst, was the first of those expert witnesses called in an attempt to corroborate that version of events.
“The most important aspect of what I do is to make sure that the (courtroom) understands the video evidence accurately,” he said. “That there are no assumptions that the video is displayed and the content analysis is displayed in great detail.”
It was the first testimony that was heard since Monday — when family members of Dean recounted how he was a hardworking family man — as Bell County closed facilities for days in response to the freezing and icy conditions throughout Central Texas.
McFarlane, who the state attempted to discredit as an expert witness, listed a couple of the findings that he believes to be true after compiling available body cam footage, dash cam footage and crime scene photos into a synchronous and single exhibit.
“The biggest for me after having sat in the courtroom and watched (Texas Ranger Samuel ‘Travis’ Dendy) testify to the assumptions he made about the (dash cam and body cam footage) is that my opinion would be different than his testimony,” he said during a closed hearing without the jury present. “When the dash cam video was viewed, Officer DeCruz walked across the front of his patrol car with his gun outstretched in his right hand, Ranger Dendy said he could not see the trigger finger (outside the trigger guard). I disagree with that.”
State District Judge Paul LePak of the 264th District Court dismissed the courtroom for the day after 5 p.m. with testimony expected to resume at 9 a.m. Friday in the 146th District Court, a larger courtroom that has been used for the trial since jury selection began early last week.
If convicted of manslaughter, DeCruz could face two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Dean’s shooting death received national attention as officer-involved shootings of black men were publicized following George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Michigan in 2020.