Zenia Warren had a simple message Thursday morning: “God is good.”
Warren was among hundreds of Bell County residents that participated in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday — an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May. The nationwide event is in its 70th year.
This spring, the Bell County Courthouse, Temple City Hall and the Bell County Expo Center were among many sites that hosted prayers.
“We live in a time now where we really need to pray for America,” Warren, the Central Texas Republican Women’s president, told the Telegram. “Pray for our leaders, because they’re making so many hard decisions … and I’m not saying that as a Republican but as an American and a patriot. We need to take all those leaders into consideration and pray that they have the wisdom to do what’s right for our country.”
Warren — who helped lead the prayer at the Bell County Courthouse — said it was great to have a variety of local entities involved in the ceremony.
“It was a fabulous morning to pray … and it was awesome to have everyone come together. It just makes you feel good as an American,” she said. “We say so much that our country is not united, but we are united.”
Sabrina Young — the owner of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center — was equally thankful for the residents that gathered outside Temple City Hall on Thursday.
“As a yearly event, it’s great to see our citizens gather together underneath a city that allows for open prayer,” Young said.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis agreed, and emphasized the importance in acknowledging God.
“I want to thank everybody for coming out and taking time out of the day … to acknowledge the importance of God in our town, and the importance of God in what we do in our daily lives,” Davis said. “Let’s go out into the world today, and let’s make a difference with our brothers and sisters who need God. We’re all busy. We all have other things we could be doing, and so I thank you for being here today. Go out with boldness today.”
Although the prayer from the north side steps of the Bell County Courthouse only lasted about 20 minutes, Warren stressed its impact.
“Sometimes people are in despair or lonely. But when they come out together, it’s like one voice,” she said. “It was inspiring to see so many people actually come out and participate. People driving by even stopped in front of the courthouse to see what was going on. Something like this just gives people the opportunity to say, ‘wow, there really is a God out there and people really do pray.’”
She said she wants residents, who may be struggling with their faith, to know they are loved.
“God does not forget anyone, and in my book no one is left behind,” Warren said. “It’s up to you to reach out, but if you reach out to God … he’s going to answer your prayers.”