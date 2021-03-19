BELTON — While the crises were not real, the pressure was for 10 Temple Police Department officers participating in training Friday in Belton.
The Temple officers were part of a group going through a 40-hour mental health awareness training at the Central Texas Regional Training Center. On Friday officers were put through a series of three realistic mental health scenarios that are commonly seen on the job.
The three scenarios included dealing with a mental health patient in the park who is off medications, a suicidal and drunk fellow officer, and a hostage situation.
Temple Police Officer Cody Close said the situations presented during the week-long class were things she and her fellow officers see every day.
“These scenarios, they hit really close to home,” Close said. “Some of them I have actually experienced myself without knowing what I am getting into. We experience almost exactly what they are putting us through almost every day in our jobs.
“These scenarios are not farfetched, they are not from a movie, they are real life and these are real things that other officers have had to deal with that they are bringing to this class to give us a new perspective,” she said.
Shawn Edwards, a Burleson County Sheriff’s deputy running the training, said the skills officers were learning during the class were things they could use on every one of their calls.
“If it was up to me, I would have mental health training for our agency at least 40 hours every year,” Edwards said. “For me, it is more important than going out to the firing range and making sure you are able to shoot your gun. You communicate and talk to an individual way more times than you draw and use your weapon.”
One issue officers needed to overcome in their training was to switch from the idea that they were supposed to have all the answers to the situation. Instructors helped officers in the training figure out how to guide these people with mental health conditions to make the correct choice and render the situation safe.
Edwards said the training brings in mental health workers to act as patients so the responses can be as genuine as possible. The professionals would pause the crisis scenes and walk officers through what they were doing well and what they should change.
Multiple officers during the training either got emotional, tense or excited in a similar way to how they would be in a real situation.
While this stress did cause some officers to make mistakes, it also gave them the opportunity to see how they would react and correct it for the next time.