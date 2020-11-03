Voters across Central Texas decided on their picks for local city council and school board. Here are the results:
Salado board of aldermen
Voters in the village of Salado elected engineer Michael Coggin, 63, as its next mayor.
Three candidates were running for two at-large alderman seats. Jason Howard, 40, a system engineer, and Paul Cox, 75, a retired resident, were elected.
Salado ISD
Voters elected three people to the Salado Independent School District board. Elected were Kim Bird, Savannah Hennig and Troy Smith.
Rogers ISD bond propositions
Rogers ISD voters considered two proposals.
Proposition A is the issuance of $4,800,000 of bonds by the Rogers Independent School District for school facilities, buses and vehicles and levying a tax in payment. This will result in a property tax increase. Proposition A received 51 percent of the vote in favor.
Proposition B is the issuance of $100,000 of bonds by the Rogers ISD for a locker room for the softball program and levying a tax in payment. Proposition B failed, with 53 percent of the voters opposing the proposal.
Academy Independent School District
Academy ISD, which includes all of Little River-Academy and sections of South Temple, held an election for two seats on the school board. Incumbent Calvin Eshbaugh and challenger Alex Bass were elected in a seven-person race.
Bartlett
Voters in the city of Bartlett elected Chad Mees as mayor. Mees ran unopposed.
Stephanie T. Romero, Jesse Luna and Vickie S. Cooper were the top three vote-getters in a six-person race for City Council.
Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District
Michelle Copeland was elected to the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District board.
Cameron Independent School District
Roy E. Martinez and James Burks were elected for two open seats on the Cameron ISD board of trustees.
Little River-Academy
Little River-Academy voters decided on three seats on its City Council. The three residents with the most votes earned a place on the Council. Elected were Paul Williams, Jack Bennet and Russ Nelson.
Rogers
Six candidates were running for three seats on the Rogers City Council. Elected to the Council were Doyle Ray Harris, Ernest Stroud and Jeff Watson.
Temple Health and Bioscience District
The Temple Health and Bioscience District will hold its first contested election Tuesday — despite having existed since 2003 and having the ability to tax residents of the district since 2009.
The race to fill four at-large board seats drew six people. Elected to the four seats are Jason Locklin, Tyler Johnson, Robert Cortes Jr. and Michael T. Norman.
Milam County Constable, Pct. 4
Michael Moehling Jr. was elected as Milam County Constable, Pct. 4.