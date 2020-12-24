A Bruceville-Eddy man was arrested in Woodway last week on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Bryce Montgomery, 34, was taken into custody Dec. 15 in the 8000 block of Imperial Drive, Woodway police said.
An investigator posed as a 16-year-old girl online and exchanged messages with Montgomery in which nude photos were requested and sex acts were discussed.
Montgomery agreed to meet in the 600 block of Hewitt Drive and was spotted by officers when he arrived. He then drove to Imperial Drive, where he was arrested.
He was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bond, records show.
Stolen vehicle reports
A woman told Temple police Dec. 12 that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway at her home in the 600 block of Ferrara Circle.
The victim said that her gray 2012 Mazda 3 Hatchback was taken from her residence overnight. The woman told officers that the vehicle was parked in her driveway the night before, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The woman said she had a spare key in the center console of the vehicle but did not remember if she locked the doors after cleaning her car. After reviewing the case, police determined there was insufficient evidence to conduct a criminal investigation, Arreguin said.
Two vehicles were reported stolen on Dec. 9, Temple police said.
The first incident occurred in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street. A man told police that his gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and trailer were missing. The man said he had seen his vehicle at midnight the night prior. He told officers that his car locks may have malfunctioned and that he left a set of spare keys in the truck.
The man told police he located his trailer in the 300 block of East Avenue N.
Later that day, police located the victim’s vehicle near South Ninth Street and East Avenue K. Officers took possession of an item in the vehicle that did not belong to the owner. The vehicle was released back to the owner, Arreguin said.
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck was also reported stolen at the intersection of Bray Street and North 31st Street. The owner told police that the truck was parked in a construction yard.
While looking for the vehicle, the man told police he found it in a nearby La Quinta Inn. Officers did not observe any damage.
After reviewing the case, police determined there was insufficient evidence to conduct a criminal investigation, Arreguin said.
Burglary reports
A Temple woman reported that someone tried to steal her air conditioner on Dec. 8.
Officers went to the call in the 100 block of South 21st Street just before 11 p.m.
The woman told police that she was getting ready for bed when a man pulled on the air-conditioning unit and activated motion-sensor lights outside, Arreguin said. The woman said she heard the man break into a vehicle.
However, after police reviewed the case, it was determined there was not significant evidence that an offense occurred, the spokeswoman said.
A woman reported a burglary of a home in the 800 block of Ferrera Circle on Dec. 13.
Officers responded to the call at about 6:57 p.m. The woman told police that she went into the home and noticed a back window had been broken. She said an Xbox gaming system and some phones were taken from the residence.
On Dec. 14, officers responded to a theft call at 10684 State Highway 36 in Temple.
The victim told officers that he had a gas-powered pole saw, costing about $550, taken from his business. He said he saw the saw on Nov. 27 and noticed it was not in his garage on Dec. 11. After reviewing the case, officers determined there was insufficient evidence required to conduct a criminal investigation, Arreguin said.