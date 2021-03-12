A man who robbed a Temple finance company Friday morning was arrested in Killeen, police said.
Andrew Ramone Caesar, 24, was arrested Friday by the Killeen Police Department, Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m. at Bell Finance Co., 1102 W. Adams Ave.
The robber — described by police as a black man who is 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants — demanded cash from the finance company, Arreguin said. The robber did not display a weapon.
He fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, Arreguin said.