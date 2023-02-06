Temple College is eager to showcase its remaining fine arts events to the community after kicking off its 2023 lineup last Saturday with Billy Perkins — an alumnus who has designed concert posters for a variety of musicians and festivals since the early ‘90s.
“In everything we do, we try to provide the highest-quality fine arts programs to the region,” Sara Harris Baker, Temple College’s division director of fine arts, said. “We’re hoping that all of our friends and neighbors throughout Central Texas take full advantage of all the great events happening at Temple College.”
Those functions will include a variety of theater and music performances, art exhibitions, the annual Temple College JazzFest and the inaugural Temple College Film Festival.
“On March 3-4, Temple College’s new musical theatre program will present ‘The Lightning Thief,’ a full-force pop/rock musical based on the popular young adult Percy Jackson books by Rick Riordan,” Temple College spokesman Eric Eckert said in a news release. “Directed by Priscilla Santana, this production will feature creature magic designed and produced by the Temple College Engineering Department.”
Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for students with ID.
“On March 23, as part of the Temple College Humanities Series, the College will debut its inaugural film festival, ‘Temple College Goes to the Movies,’ highlighting Temple College filmmakers at The Beltonian Theatre,” Eckert said. “In conjunction, on March 24, the College will host a concert by film scorer and composer Graham Reynolds, artist-in-residence at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.”
The annual Temple College JazzFest — where students of all ages are allowed to play in front of a panel of judges for 30 minutes before receiving feedback in another room — will begin a week later and will run from Thursday, March 30, to Saturday, April 1.
It also will include clinics and performances by guest musicians.
“The guest artists are educators in their own right so they are very comfortable working with students of all ages,” Benjamin Irom, Temple College’s director of jazz studies, said before last year’s festival. “Jazz is a very mysterious art form, and I try to choose guest artists that are proven jazz educators who explain things very well and who inspire.”
Rosario Giuliani — an international star who is on the faculty of Saint Louis Music Center in Rome and in the Conservatorio di Musica S. Cecilia Jazz Department — will perform on Friday, March 31, while Stefon Harris — a world-renowned vibraphone artist — will perform on Saturday, April 1.
Tickets for the three-day event are $20 for general admission and $5 for students with ISD.
More than five other events are planned for the spring semester: the Temple College Annual Student Art Show & Sale Opening, 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Temple College Visual Arts Gallery; a “Freedom Songs” chorale concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center; an orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center; a symphonic band concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center; a Percussion Ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre; a jazz combo concert at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre; a saxophone ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre; and a vocal studio recital at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre.
Ticket information can be found online at templejc.edu/news/, according to Temple College.