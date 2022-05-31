A blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Road in Temple.
Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins will be accepted as time allows. To register, visit BSWblood.com.
