BELTON — Bell County commissioners on Monday will consider a temporary replacement for a Temple-based justice of the peace.
David Barfield, justice of the peace for Precinct 3, Place 1, contacted Bell County Judge David Blackburn and the Commissioner Court “to inform them that he would be unable to serve as Justice of Peace due to a medical condition,” county spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
In accordance with Texas Government Code, Stafford said, Blackburn made the decision to appoint a temporary replacement until Barfield was able to return to duty.
Keith Reed, a former police chief in Troy and Lorena, is expected to be temporarily appointed JP during a Commissioners Court meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in which newly elected, reelected and appointed officials will be sworn in.
“I am sorry to receive Judge Barfield’s notice that he is unable to perform the duties of his office at this time,” Blackburn said in a news release, “but I am pleased to appoint Keith Reed as a temporary Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Place 1. I am confident that Mr. Reed will do a great job for the residents of Precinct 3.”
Reed has more than three and half decades of law enforcement experience, Stafford said.
Barfield could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.