Temple’s emergency responders made sure Christmas was special for 677 local children.
The Temple Police Department’s Blue Santa program provided gifts to 447 Temple children, the agency said in a Facebook post.
Temple Fire & Rescue provided Christmas gifts to more than 230 children from 78 families in the community. The agency recently distributed gifts to recipients at the Central Fire Station in downtown Temple.
The event featured Santa and Mrs. Claus as they distributed gifts and treats.
The Temple Fire & Rescue program works with the Temple and Belton school districts to choose families needing a little help to have a merry Christmas.
“For every child, we get a needs and a wants list from the parents,” Susan Randles, Rescue Elves program coordinator and wife of Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles, previously told the Telegram. “We then fulfill as much as we can from our donations that come prior to our shopping day. Then on our shopping day we get all of the other needs.”
She said there’s usually a need for the older children in the families.
“We always need things related to teenagers,” Randles said. “We actually handle (children) from birth to 18, if they still live at home. We got a lot of things for little kids, but we need things for teens, like makeup and stuff like that.”
Temple Fire & Rescue thanked the community for its donations.
“Thank you to everyone that donated toys, clothing and other essential items, or gave a monetary donation to help us purchase presents,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “We hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas!”
Temple Police also thanked local residents for donations.
“This year, we gave Christmas presents to 447 Temple children,” the Police Department said. “We greatly appreciate everyone that donated gifts to our Blue Santa program, because together, we spread holiday cheer throughout our community!
“Blue Santa is an annual program,” the department said. “As a reminder, we accept gifts year-round at the Police Department.”