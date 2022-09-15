The College Board awarded two Temple High School seniors with academic honors through its National Recognition Programs.
“These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country… stand out during the admissions process,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release.
Allisandria Randle — a three-year member of the Wildcat Band and active member of the Temple High School Theater Department — was honored with the National African American Recognition Award and the National Hispanic Recognition Award, while Caleb Snider — a constructions studies student and member of the Temple High School Orchestra — was honored with the National Hispanic Recognition Award.
“It hasn’t really sunk in for me yet. I had to ask Dr. (Jason) Mayo if he was serious a couple of times,” said Randle, who plans to major in psychology at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany. “It means a lot to me and I am really proud of myself for earning these two honors.”
Snider shared that sentiment.
“Honestly, I had never heard of this award before, but it is a tremendous honor for me,” said Snider, who plans to major in either mechanical or aerospace engineering at Texas A&M University next fall. “Now that I’ve looked into it and know more about it, I realize that this is a pretty big deal, so I am excited.”
Mayo, who was selected as the principal of Temple High School in 2015, was proud to see more Temple ISD students recognized for their academic performance.
“I am extremely proud of Allisandria and Caleb,” he said. “They are two outstanding students who will accomplish great things in life. I am happy to see them get recognized for their hard work and commitment to their education.”
Students, like Randle and Snider, are eligible for National Recognition Programs through the College Board if they have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.
They must also be African-American or black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs,” Tarlin Ray, the senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board, said. “This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach. We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”