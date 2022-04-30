Market Trail Medley: A Lil’ Bit o’ Bloomin’ on Friday and Saturday livened up the Santa Fe Plaza and Market Trail in downtown Temple.
A temporary replacement of the city’s annual Bloomin’ Temple Festival, the event featured live music on two stages, mouth-watering food vendors, a huge kids zone, stilt walkers and other live entertainers.
The spring festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, said Kiara Nowlin, city communications manager.
“We held off again in 2021,” she said. “After two years, we’re back.”
Free admission was one of the two differences this year, she said. The other was the location. Previously the event was at Martin Luther King Festival Grounds, but due to construction work, she said, that wasn’t feasible.
One of the food vendors on the north side of Avenue A was Lowe’s Legs, owned and operated by Melvin Lowe of Temple. His menu included turkey legs, ribs, grilled chicken, sausage on a stick and roasted corn.
He started the business in Temple on a Fourth of July about 17 years ago, he said, with the turkey legs, which is still his most popular item.
“It’s my money-maker,” he said.
He now does 25 events a year, he said, covering an area from Waco to Austin and from Copperas Cove to Rosebud.
Due to COVID, the last two years have been up and down, he said. He sets up at Summer Fun in Belton from Thursday to Sunday, he said, but prefers to stay with weekend events.
He has four portable cookers, he said, and could do four events at a time if he had the staff. He has eight workers now — not all full time — and uses them depending on the size of the event.
“I put a lot of love and tender care in it,” he said, when asked for the secret to his turkey legs.
In the booth next door, Becky Closner of Arlington said JBW Vending is named after her three sons: Justin, Brandon and Wade. She worked for a similar vendor, she said, before she and her husband started the business in about 2016.
She and her crew had corn dogs, funnel cakes, sausage on a stick, fried Oreos, fried Snickers, fried pickles, potato swirls, tea and lemonade.
The funnel cakes and fried Oreos were the most popular, she said. The JBW slogan is “Making Events Delicious.”
Among the exhibitors on the plaza was Astound Broadband. Leann Duett of Arlington said the company changed its name from Grande a month ago.
“We offer the great service that Temple has grown to know,” she said.
A lot of people who were enjoying the event stopped to talk, she said.
The tick-tack-toe game was popular with the children, she said. They won small prizes, depending on where they landed, she said. And she gave away glow sticks.
“We do a lot of families, so trying to entertain them is key for us,” she said. “It really means a lot.”
Sarah Japalucci, director of sales for Holiday Inn, said she talked to quite a few people.
“A lot of people don’t know that we have a full restaurant and bar,” she said.
She invited people to pick a yellow duck out of a plastic tub of water, a game she said the children were having fun with. Each duck had a number on its belly, corresponding to a gift: candy, a toy or a snap bracelet.