BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor recently honored graduates with awards at its recent commencement ceremony.
The Provost Medal was awarded to 24 students who each graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Winners were Sydney Ashmore, Kathryn Brewer, Diana Chantaca, Katherine Clark, Kaden Cordell, Alexandra Corpuz, Annika Criss, Clayton Deaver, Elizabeth Franklin, Dannah Fritschle, Bayleigh Grogan, Cory Gunter, Summer Helbig, Holly Hernandez, Grace John, Emily Knorr, Scotlyn Lowe, Tanner Luce, Jade Ming, Kristen Robinson, Richard Underwood, Alexis Viering, Hannah Walton and Grace Windle.
Dannah Fritschle was awarded the Loyalty Cup, which recognizes a student who is most representative of the university’s ideals, traditions, and spirit.
The President’s Award for meritorious service went to Kaden Cordell.
The Honors Program Summa Cum Laude recipients were Kalina Brenchley, Dannah Fritschle, Emily Knorr, and Morgan Raines.
In addition, three UMHB students, Robert Galligan, Keaton McDonald, and Robert Stafford were commissioned as second lieutenants into the Army at a formal ceremony on campus Saturday morning. They were then officially sworn in at the commencement ceremony.
UMHB said 403 students graduated at the May 7 commencement at Crusader Stadium. It was the university’s 166th graduating class.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees.
“Class of 2022, 63 of you are the first in your family to graduate from college, 190 of you only took three years to graduate, and 24 of you are graduating with a perfect 4.0,” O’Rear said at the commencement. “The youngest members of your class, there are two of you, are 19 years old, and the oldest member of your class is 62 years young.”
“When you began your college journey, I know you probably expected some unforeseen twists and turns,” he said. “But I doubt any of you expected the curveballs that you were thrown. During your time here at UMHB the world shut down due to COVID and Central Texas froze. For a period of time, you did not have the typical college experience. And yet, when you were asked about your time here, those are some of the moments many of you said have shaped you the most. You said you learned just how strong you really are, you found an extended family, and you realized how much you needed each other.”