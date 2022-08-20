For the people who grow them, it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas trees.
In fact, what with planting, cultivation and harvesting, summer is the best time for growers to get away from the farm and get their heads together. Hence the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association’s 43rd annual three-day convention that ends about noon today at Hilton Garden Inn, said Bettye Haynie, president.
“We plant usually in January and February,” she said. “In the summer is when we have a little extra time.”
Things got underway Friday with a three-hour workshop for new growers. Saturday’s schedule had speakers on seven topics, from irrigation to water conservation to wildfire prevention. Today’s final panel will cover problems and solutions for various types of trees.
Haynie said many of the 110 members are Temple-based, although there are members all over the state. Stan Reed, TCTGA executive secretary, said most farms lie in east central and north Texas.
Rocky Smith, past president, said Christmas trees are a multi-million dollar industry nationwide. They are a $12 million industry in Texas, he said.
Some Christmas tree growers have full-time jobs, Haynie said, and some are working it into their retirement plan.
“It’s just as varied as the regions we’re in,” she said. “We have different types of farms, from small acreage to over 100 acres, available to their customers.”
The growers plant seedlings or cuttings, she said, depending on the type of tree. For pine trees, they get seedlings from the nursery. Cypress and other trees propagate by cuttings, she said.
“It takes 6-8 years for them to get to a 6-7 foot Christmas tree,” she said.
As for any favorites, she said that is usually the type of tree that people grew up with. Pine and fir are popular, she said, and some people like blue spruce.
“It’s an annual Christmas tree tradition for families, where they can build their memories,” she said. “It’s a great experience for them as a family to go out and pick out a Christmas tree.”
Growers also may offer pre-cut trees, she said, as in the case of families that prefer the Fraser fir, which does not grow in Texas.
Most of the farms offer free hayrides, she said.
“We drive them, usually with a tractor, in and amongst the Christmas trees. Some just to take the hayride and visit the gift shop.”
Growers provide bow saws for people who like to choose and cut field trees, she said.
“Most of us, we have a little placard that will tell them how to care for your tree and keep it away from a heat source,” she said.
Some Christmas tree growers also have pumpkin patches, she said, and they start getting ready for sales in October.
A 6-7 foot tree probably sells for around $100, she said, depending on the location and the farm.
“Most of us will sell wreaths, ornaments, Christmas tree stands,” she said. “A few farms will have flock trees. Those are the trees that look like they have snow on them.”